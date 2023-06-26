CNBC TV18
India expands insurance cover for exporters to aid global outreach, confident of keeping NPA levels low

By Abhimanyu Sharma  Jun 26, 2023 4:38:42 PM IST (Updated)

In a move aimed at ensure maximum credit risk protection, the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) of India has decided to increase the cover from 60 percent to 90 percent for small and medium exporter accounts for banks, and aims to give an additional 10 percent cover to exporters with 10 years' record of no claims.
ECGC's CMD M Senthilnathan told CNBC-TV18 that with the move he expects penetration of credit insurance to deepen and hopes it to prompt exporters to expand global presence.
ECGC is trying to rollout a new ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system as part of a digital process for faceless assessment of claims, and has requested banks to link export credit capital interest rate to repo rate, so that interest rate changes with any change in repo rate.
