India announces issuance calendar for green bonds — Rs 16,000 crore to be raised in 2 tranches

As announced in the Union Budget 2022-23, the government has announced issuance calendar for Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs) in order to mobilize resources for green infrastructure. It is expected to raise Rs 16,000 crore in two tranches, a press release issued by PIB said. The proceeds will be deployed in public sector projects which help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy, it said.

"It was notified in the half-yearly issuance calendar for marketable dated securities for the second half of the fiscal year 2022-23 on September 29, 2022 that SGrBs for an aggregate amount of Rs 16,000 crore would be issued. Government of India has since issued the Sovereign Green Bond Framework on November 09, 2022," it said.

The Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has decided to notify the indicative calendar for issuance of SGrBs for the fiscal year 2022-23. The issuance calendar is as under:

S.No Date of Auction Amount in(Rs Crore) Security-wise Allocation 1 January 25, 2023 8000 i) 05 Year SGrB for Rs 4,000 crore ii) 10 Year SGrB for Rs 4,000 crore 2 February 09, 2023 8000 i) 05 Year SGrB for Rs 4,000 crore ii) 10 Year SGrB for Rs 4,000 crore

The features of the SGrB issuance will be as under:

Issuance Method: SGrBs will be issued through Uniform Price Auction.

Non-competitive bidding facility: Five percent of the notified amount of sale will be reserved for retail investors as specified under the ‘Scheme for Non-competitive Bidding Facility in the Auctions of Government of India Dated Securities and Treasury Bills’.

Eligibility for Repurchase Transactions (Repo): SGrBs will be eligible for Repurchase Transactions (Repo) as per the terms and conditions mentioned in Repurchase Transactions (Repo) (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2018 as amended from time to time.

Eligibility for Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR): SGrBs will be reckoned as eligible investment for SLR purpose.

When-issued Trading: SGrBs will be eligible for “When Issued” trading in accordance with the guidelines on ‘Transactions in the When Issued market in Central Government Securities’ issued by the Reserve Bank of India vide circular No. RBI/2018-19/25 dated July 24, 2018, as amended from time to time.

Tradability: SGrBs will be eligible for trading in the secondary market.

Investment by non-residents: SGrBs will be designated as specified securities under the ‘Fully Accessible Route’ for investment in Government Securities by non-residents.