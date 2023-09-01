Index Funds vs ETFs: Which is better and for whom?

Passive investing has gained significant traction through two primary avenues: Index Funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Deciding between these options can be a dilemma for investors seeking stable returns with reduced risk exposure.

Live TV

Loading...

Understanding Index Funds and ETFs

Index Funds , akin to mutual funds, allocate investments across securities like stocks, bonds, and commodities. The unique feature of index funds is their adherence to specific indices, such as NIFTY 50 or SENSEX 100. This strategic alignment ensures that investments remain closely tied to benchmark performance, minimizing risk even during volatile market conditions.

With a focus on long-term wealth creation, index funds offer decent returns, making them an increasingly popular choice for passive investors.

On the other hand, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are traded like stocks on intraday markets, closing profits at the end of each day. ETFs are known for their transparency, allowing investors to track the allocation of their investments with precision. Similar to index funds, ETFs are influenced by market fluctuations, and transactions occur in real time. Examples include industry ETFs, bond ETFs, and commodity ETFs.

Comparing index funds and ETFs

Liquidity and trading

While index funds have high liquidity and can be easily bought or sold at Net Asset Value (NAV), ETFs have limited liquidity in some cases, subject to varying trading volumes.

Investment approach

Index funds are a long-term investment that closely mirrors benchmark indices. ETFs, meanwhile, are suitable for both short-term and long-term investment, enabling intraday trading.

Accessibility

Index funds have no requirement for a demat account, making them more accessible.

A Demat account is necessary for investment in ETF.

Cost efficiency

Index funds may have an edge due to lower transaction and brokerage costs associated with ETFs.

Liquidity concerns

Some ETFs, especially sectoral and smart beta ETFs, might have lower trading volumes and thus pose liquidity challenges.

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) option

Index funds offer an SIP investment route for steady, periodic investments. On the other hand, the SIP route is not available for ETFs.

A look at returns

Scheme Name 1-year return Navi NASDAQ 100 Fund of Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Index Funds/ETFs 31.18% Navi NASDAQ 100 Fund of Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Index Funds/ETFs 31.18% ICICI Prudential NASDAQ 100 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Index Funds/ETFs 30.09% ICICI Prudential NASDAQ 100 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Index Funds/ETFs 30.09% Kotak Nifty Small cap 50 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Index Funds/ETFs - Kotak Nifty Small cap 50 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Index Funds/ETFs - Axis Nifty Small cap 50 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Index Funds/ETFs 27.23% Axis Nifty Small cap 50 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Index Funds/ETFs 27.23%

(Source: Moneycontrol)

Conclusion

In the index fund vs. ETF debate, both options have their merits. Index funds provide stable, long-term growth potential, especially for retail investors, while ETFs offer real-time trading flexibility and transparency. Factors such as liquidity, trading preferences, accessibility, and the availability of SIP play a pivotal role in determining the better choice.

For those seeking simplicity, accessibility, and steady long-term growth, index funds prove to be an optimal solution. However, investors looking to actively engage in trading with potential short-term gains might lean towards ETFs. Ultimately, the decision should be based on one's investment goals, risk tolerance, and investment horizon, experts say.