  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Independence Day 2020: 7 tips that will help you gain financial freedom

Updated : August 15, 2020 10:00 AM IST

Generally, financial freedom refers to a state where an individual has enough resources at disposal to meet the expenses as well as he/she is able to accomplish financial goals without being dependent on others.
The concept of financial freedom may, nevertheless, vary from an individual to another.
Independence Day 2020: 7 tips that will help you gain financial freedom

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

All villages to be connected with optical fibre in next 1,000 days: PM Modi

All villages to be connected with optical fibre in next 1,000 days: PM Modi

United Breweries posts Q1 net loss of Rs 114.50 crore as COVID-19 hits sales

United Breweries posts Q1 net loss of Rs 114.50 crore as COVID-19 hits sales

Cummins India Q1 PAT down 65% at Rs 53 cr

Cummins India Q1 PAT down 65% at Rs 53 cr

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement