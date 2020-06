Life insurance plans primarily cover the uncertainties of life. However, there are several unforeseen risks during which life insurance may not help much. For such conditions, experts advice policyholders to attach riders to their policies.

A rider is an insurance policy provision that adds benefits to or amends the terms of a basic insurance policy such as additional coverage. These come at an extra cost—on top of the premiums an insured party pays.

"Policyholders can attach health riders to a basic term plan to make it more effective in the event the customer is diagnosed with a critical illness. Riders help in making the plans more potent and cover multiple aspects of risk that a customer could encounter," explains Karthik Raman, chief marketing officer and head – products, IDBI Federal Life Insurance.

Death or disability of the policy-owner can cause serious financial strain to the family. Along with regular expenses, ability to continue planned investments comes under stress.

"In a situation like this, protection plans and waiver of premium riders attached to insurance plans act as the saviour," says Samit Upadhyay, chief financial officer and head – product, Tata AIA Life Insurance.

Ideally, an individual should look at attaching riders to term plans when purchasing them.

"Considering the current cost of treatments, one should opt for a critical illness and accidental death and dismemberment rider along with the base term policy to ensure protection against all three risks – death, disease and disability," added Upadhyay.

When compared to mediclaim policies (that largely covers cost of treatment), the term plan with health riders provides funds which are required during the recovery process when the customer may not have income, according to Raman.

Also, policyholders can claim additional tax deduction with life insurance policies with riders.

For a life insurance policy, tax deduction under section 80C of the Income Tax Act (1961) allows exemption up to Rs 1.5 lakh per annum.

"However, premiums paid towards health riders is also eligible for tax deduction up to Rs 1 lakh per annum under section 80D of the Income Tax Act (1961)," says Aalok Bhan, director and chief marketing officer, Max Life Insurance.

Here's a list of insurers offering term insurance (along with riders) to a 35-year-old made living in a metro city, according to Policybazaar:

Insurer Plan Name Premium Riders Premium Total Premium ICICI Prudential Life Insurance iPRU iProtect Smart Rs 18,799 Accidental Death Benefit Rider Rs 561 Rs 19,360 Critical Illness Rider Rs 6,418 Rs 25,217 HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Plus Rs 16,275 Critical Illness Rider Rs 5,493 Rs 21,768 Accidental Disability Rs 319 Rs 16,594 Max Life Insurance Max Life Smart Term Plan Rs 14,042 Accidental Benefit Rider Rs 708 Rs 14,750 Critical Illness Benefit Rs 5,676 Rs 19,718 TATA AIA Life Tata AIA Life Insurance Maha Raksha Supreme Rs 16,638 Accidental Death and Dismemberment Rs 106 Rs 16,744 Critical Illness Benefit Rs 3,278 Rs 19,916 Bajaj Allianz Bajaj Allianz life Smart Protect Goal Rs 10,359 Accidental Death Benefit Rs 851 Rs 11,210 Critical Illness Benefit Rs 6,749 Rs 17,108

(Source: Policybazaar)

Nevertheless, an individual should analyse every aspect before going for any policy, opine experts.