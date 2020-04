The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued a circular saying all employers will have to obtain declaration from employees on whether they intend to opt for the new tax regime.

"The declaration obtained will be applicable for the year. However, employees will still continue to have the right whether to exercise such option or not at the time of filing the return."

Under the new tax regime announced in Budget 2020, employees have the option to opt for lower income tax rates but will have to let go of a broad range of exemptions.