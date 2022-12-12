Income tax sops on Budget radar, exemption limit may be raised to Rs 5 lakh

The upcoming Union Budget of 2023-24 may offer taxpayers some relief with a cut in rates and some concessions, CNBC-TV18 has learned from sources. The government is currently looking at several options to make the new income tax regime more taxpayer friendly. As per the information, the Union government is considering reducing tax slabs and increasing the exemption limit to 5 lakh. Further, inclusion of exemptions like home loan interest and standard deduction are also on the radar.