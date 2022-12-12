English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homepersonal finance News

Income tax sops on Budget radar, exemption limit may be raised to Rs 5 lakh

Income tax sops on Budget radar, exemption limit may be raised to Rs 5 lakh

Income tax sops on Budget radar, exemption limit may be raised to Rs 5 lakh
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Dec 12, 2022 5:34:03 PM IST (Published)

The government is considering reducing tax slabs with an eye on a taxpayer friendly regime, CNBC-TV18 has learned from sources. Inclusion of exemptions like home loan interest and standard deduction are also being weighed.

The upcoming Union Budget of 2023-24 may offer taxpayers some relief with a cut in rates and some concessions, CNBC-TV18 has learned from sources. The government is currently looking at several options to make the new income tax regime more taxpayer friendly. As per the information, the Union government is considering reducing tax slabs and increasing the exemption limit to 5 lakh. Further, inclusion of exemptions like home loan interest and standard deduction are also on the radar.

Recommended Articles

View All
Indian companies' quest for lithium could land them in Canada

Indian companies' quest for lithium could land them in Canada

IST4 Min(s) Read

Alcohol manufacturers in poor spirits despite 15% rise in consumption – here’s why

Alcohol manufacturers in poor spirits despite 15% rise in consumption – here’s why

IST3 Min(s) Read

Maruti Suzuki defends offering discounts after Nomura calls it a 'sign of weakness'

Maruti Suzuki defends offering discounts after Nomura calls it a 'sign of weakness'

IST3 Min(s) Read

Winter wedding bells help auto retail sales pick pace but 2-wheeler demand a worry

Winter wedding bells help auto retail sales pick pace but 2-wheeler demand a worry

IST4 Min(s) Read

Also Read:Personal income tax regime needs a complete 'reinvent': Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj ahead of Budget 2023


The announcement of a roadmap to implement a new tax return form for taxpayers' convenience is being considered. A common form under new income tax return can also be implemented. At present, taxpayers of different categories have to fill ITR-1 to ITR-6. However, ITR-7 will continue. Stakeholders have to send their views on the draft by December 15.

Also Read:SIP contributions at record high as investors looks convinced with wealth creation opportunities

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Income Taxincome tax exemption limitIncome tax slabsUnion Budget 2023

Next Article

Fact Check | Are Rs 500 notes with green strip near Gandhi's picture fake? Check here