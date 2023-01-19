National Pension System or NPS, a government-run investment scheme, gives the subscriber the option to set the preferred allocation to different asset classes. Here's all you need to know about it

The tax planning deadline for FY 2022-2023, is just a couple of months away – March 31, 2023. So, if you have not yet done your tax planning, then do it now. The Indian tax system offers several investment options to save on taxes through tax-exempted income streams. One of the most popular options include National Pension System (NPS) operated under National Pension System Trust --a specialised division of Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of Ministry of Finance. This government-run investment scheme gives the subscriber the option to set the preferred allocation to different asset classes.

NPS accounts

NPS offers two kinds of accounts — Tier 1 and Tier 2 — for instruments including government bonds, equity market, and corporate debt. While the Tier 1 NPS account is strictly a pension account, the Tier 2 account — known as an investment account — is voluntary savings account associated with the Pension Regulatory Authority of India (PRAN).

Benefits of NPS

In NPS, a subscriber can contribute at any point of time in a financial year and also change the amount he/she wants to set aside and save every year. Subscribers can choose their own investment options and pension fund and see their money grow.

This investment avenue is portable and subscribers can operate their account from anywhere, even if they change the city and/or employment.

NPS is regulated by PFRDA, with transparent investment norms and regular monitoring and performance review of fund managers by NPS Trust.

Income tax benefits

Tax benefits for individuals

Any individual who is subscriber of NPS can claim tax deduction up to 10 percent of gross income with in the overall ceiling of Rs 1.5 lakh. An additional deduction for investment up to Rs 50,000 in NPS (Tier I account) is available exclusively to NPS subscribers under subsection 80CCD (1B). This is over and above the deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh available under section 80C of Income Tax Act. This means the total deduction allowed with NPS is Rs 2 lakh.

Tax benefits for corporate sector

Additional tax benefit is available for subscribers under corporate sector. Employer's NPS contribution (for the benefit of employee) up to 10 percent of salary, is deductible from taxable income, without any monetary limit.

Employer’s contribution towards NPS up to 10 percent of salary can be deducted as 'business expense' from profit and loss account in case of corporates.

How to avail income tax benefits under NPS scheme

An existing subscriber can approach any Point of Presence - Service Providers (POP-SP) or alternatively can visit the e-NPS website -- enps.nsdl.com for making additional contribution to the Tier I account.

It was originally launched for government employees in 2004 and extended to the general public in 2009.

How to open NPS

Any citizen of India between the age of 18 to 65 can open an NPS account. The subscriber can either apply for an NPS account by visiting a Point of Presence (PoP) or do it online through the e-NPS website.

Subscribers willing to open an NPS account must have a 'Permanent Account Number' (PAN). Bank/Demat/folio account details empanelled with the bank/non-bank for KYC verification for subscriber registration through eNPS is required. The KYC verification is done by the bank/non-Bank POP selected by the user during the registration process. Users are required to fill up all the mandatory details online and upload scanned copy of PAN card and cancelled cheque.

Here are the steps to open an NPS account online:

Step 1: Visit the eNPS website- enps.nsdl.com/eNPS/NationalPensionSystem.html - to register online. The mobile number, Aadhaar, and Permanent Account Number (PAN) must be linked with the NPS account.

Step 2: To complete the validation, an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Step 3: Upon completion of registration, the subscriber will receive a Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN), which can be used to log in to the NPS account.

Step 4: After PRAN is allotted, the subscriber has to select the 'eSign' option.

Step 5: OTP for the purpose of authentication will be sent to the mobile number registered with the Aadhaar.

Step 6: After authentication of Aadhaar, the registration form will be successfully eSigned. Once a document is eSigned, users are not required to send the physical copy of the form to Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA).