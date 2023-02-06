Every individual or HUF can claim a deduction under Section 80D for their health insurance which is taken from the total income in any given year. The benefit can also be taken from buying the policy to cover spouse, dependent children or parent.

If you have not still completed your tax-saving exercise for the financial year 2022-23, then you should hurry up as the March 31 deadline is approaching. The Indian tax system offers several investment options to save on taxes through tax-exempted income streams. One of the most popular options include health insurance, which provides tax exemption under Section 80D of the Income Tax (I-T) Act.

If the annual income of citizens fall under tax liability, they must surely have health insurance policy so that income tax exemption can be claimed to a certain extent.

Who is eligible?

Every individual or HUF can claim a deduction under Section 80D for their health insurance which is taken from the total income in any given year. The benefit can also be taken from buying the policy to cover spouse, dependent children or parent.

How much benefit can be claimed?

Any individual who pays annual health insurance premium for self, spouse or dependent children can claim benefit under Section 80D up to Rs 25,000 (for age below 60 years). If the individual is a senior citizen and a resident of India then the limit prescribed for the benefit is up to Rs 50,000.

If both the taxpayer and the parent whom the medical covers have been taken for are aged more than 60 years, the maximum deduction that can be availed under this section is to the extent of Rs 1,00,000.

Ways to claim deduction

At the time of buying policy, the insurer should share an 80D certificate or tax certificate that can be submitted while filing to claim tax benefits. However, it must be noted that the premium should not be paid in cash (to claim deduction in ITR).

Further, the receipt of the premium paid by the individual along with a copy of the policy could be required to be submitted for claiming deduction.

Tax deductions for treatment of certain diseases

As per Section 80DDB, the expenses incurred by an individual on the treatment of some specific diseases are tax-deductible. These diseases include cancer (malignant), AIDS, Parkinson's disease, neurological disorders, hemophilia, chronic renal failure, and thalassemia.

For people aged below 60 years, the upper limit for tax benefit is Rs 40,000 and for those aged above 60 years, it is of Rs 1 lakh.

