Income Tax Returns: Here are the main changes to this year's ITR-1, ITR-2 forms

Updated : July 22, 2019 03:32 PM IST

ITR forms have to be filled electronically for all individuals, except super senior citizens who can file ITR-1 or ITR-4 in the paper format.

It is mandatory to deduct TDS by the buyer if the purchase is made above Rs 50 lakh.