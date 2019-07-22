Personal Finance
Income Tax Returns: Here are the main changes to this year's ITR-1, ITR-2 forms
Updated : July 22, 2019 03:32 PM IST
ITR forms have to be filled electronically for all individuals, except super senior citizens who can file ITR-1 or ITR-4 in the paper format.
It is mandatory to deduct TDS by the buyer if the purchase is made above Rs 50 lakh.
Filing your salary details will become easier this year in ITR-1 form as the details required are in sync with the Form 16 provided by your employer.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more