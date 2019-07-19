Income Tax Returns: Here are the details of forms used for ITR filing

As the deadline for the income tax return filing approaches, we bring you all the details of the seven types of income tax return forms that are used in the ITR filing process. It is important for an individual or businesses and corporates to choose the correct form and file their returns accordingly, else the IT department may charge a fine in case any discrepancies are found. July 31 is the last date of filing the ITR.

You can electronically file your income tax return (ITR) by visiting the e-filing website of the income tax department. An individual first have to register themselves on the e-filing website. However, super senior citizens (i.e. aged 80 years and above) are allowed to file their ITR in paper format.

As per the official website of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), here are the various types of ITR forms.

Form No. : ITR-1 SAHAJ

For individuals being a resident (other than not ordinarily resident) having total income up to Rs.50 lakh, having Income from Salaries, one house property, other sources (Interest, etc.), and agricultural income up to Rs.5 thousand

Form No. : ITR-2

For Individuals and HUFs not having income from profits and gains of business or profession

Form No. : ITR-3

For individuals and HUFs having income from profits and gains of business or profession

Form No. : ITR-4 Sugam

For Individuals, HUFs and Firms (other than LLP) being a resident having total income up to Rs.50 lakh and having income from business and profession which is computed under sections 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE

Form No. : ITR-5

For persons other than, - (i) individual, (ii) HUF, (iii) company and (iv) person filing Form ITR-7

Form No. : ITR-6

For Companies other than companies claiming an exemption under section 11

Form No. : ITR-7

For persons including companies required to furnish return under sections 139(4A) or 139(4B) or 139(4C) or 139(4D) only