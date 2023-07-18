Income tax return: Will India extend ITR filing due date — Here's what we know so far

ITR filing: The ITR filing deadline for FY 2022-2023 is July 31. However, it has been observed that a large number of taxpayers wait for the last moment to file their ITRs.

Income tax return (ITR) filing is an annual activity seen as a duty of every responsible citizen of the nation. A person can claim the refund of the excess tax paid/deducted during a financial year by filing an ITR for that year. While the deadline to file ITR for FY2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31, 2023, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra has asked taxpayers to file their return at the earliest as the finance ministry is not contemplating extension of the due date.

Notably, the deadline for filing ITR without penalty was not extended even in last financial year i.e. FY2021-22.

ITR filing data

Over 2.8 crore ITRs have been filed till July 17, as per data on the e-filing website. More than 1.33 crore returns have been processed by the Income Tax Department and over 2.64 crore returns have been verified by taxpayers by July 17, 2023.

If we compare the data to that of last year, the milestone of filing over 2 crore tax returns was reached 9 days faster than last year. Last year, 2 crore ITRs were filed till July 20 in comparison to July 11 this year.

"We expect that the filing would be higher than the last year. About 5.83 crore income tax returns were filed as on July 31 last year, the last day for filing returns for assessment year 2022-23. We would like to thank income tax return filers as ITR filing has been at a much faster pace than last year and we would advise them not to wait for the last moment and also not to hope for any extensions, " Malhotra was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

The tax department has also urged those, who haven’t filed ITR for AY 2023-24, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush.

What happens on missing July 31 deadline

According to the income tax law, taxpayers failing to file ITR within the deadline may still be able to file the returns by December 31, 2023, but will have to pay a fine and interest on any unpaid taxes for the year. Such a filing is termed a belated ITR filing.

A fee of Rs 5,000 is levied under section 234F of the Income-tax Act, 1961 for filing a belated return. For taxpayers whose total income is not more than Rs 5 lakh in a financial year, the maximum penalty for the delay is Rs 1,000.