Income tax return | Here's a step-by-step guide to file ITR online, e-verify returns

The income tax (I-T) department has enabled the online forms with pre-filled data for the assessment year 2023-24. Read this to understand how to e-file and e-verify ITR
The deadline for filing an income tax return (ITR) for financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31, 2023. This means more than a month is left. However, it's advisable to file ITR as soon as the taxpayers get their Form 16s. It must be remembered that last-minute hurry can lead to mistakes, which might have a negative impact on the outcome of filing returns.
The return can be filed in any of the following ways: (i) by furnishing the return in a paper form; (ii) by furnishing the return electronically under a digital signature; (iii) by transmitting the data in the return electronically under electronic verification code; (iv) by transmitting the data in the return electronically and thereafter submitting the verification of the return in return Form ITR-V.
Here's a step-by-step guide on filing ITR online via the official website:
Step 1:
Go to the Income Tax e-Filing portal, https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal and log in by entering your user ID (PAN), Password, Captcha code and click 'Login'.
Step 2: Click on the 'e-File' menu and click the 'Income Tax Return' link.
Step 3: On the Income Tax Return Page:
PAN will be auto-populated
Select 'Assessment Year'
Select 'ITR Form Number'
Select 'Filing Type' as 'Original/Revised Return'
Select 'Submission Mode' as 'Prepare and Submit Online'
Step 4: Click on 'Continue'
Step 5: Read the Instructions carefully and fill in all the applicable and mandatory fields of the online ITR form. To avoid loss of data/rework due to session time out, Click on the ‘Save Draft’ button periodically to save the entered ITR details as a draft. The saved draft will be available for 30 days from the date of saving or till the date of filing the return or till there is no change in the XML schema of the notified ITR (Whichever is earlier).
Step 6: Choose the appropriate verification option in the 'Taxes Paid and Verification' tab. Choose any one of the following options to verify the Income Tax Return:
I would like to e-verify
I would like to e-verify later within 120 days from the date of filing
I don't want to e-verify and would like to send a signed ITR-V through normal or speed post to "Centralized Processing Center, Income Tax Department, Bengaluru - 560 500" within 120 days from the date of filing
Click on the 'Preview and Submit' button, and verify all the data entered in the ITR.'
Step 7: Submit the ITR. On Choosing the 'I would like to e-Verify' option, e-verification can be done through any of the following methods by entering the EVC/OTP when asked for:
EVC generated through bank ATM or Generate EVC option under My Account
Aadhaar OTP
Prevalidated Bank Account
Prevalidated Demat Account
Step 8: On choosing the other two verification options, the ITR will be submitted but the process of filing the ITR is not complete until it is verified. The submitted ITR should be e-verified later by using the 'My Account > e-verify return' option or the signed ITR-V should be sent to CPC, Bengaluru.
Here are the ways to e-verify ITR:
Here are the steps to verify ITR using net banking:
Step 1: Log into the net banking account
Step 2: Click on the 'e-filing' link provided by the bank
Step 3: Click on the 'e-File' tab and select 'Income Tax Return' from the drop-down
Step 4: Select the 'Assessment Year', 'ITR For Name', 'Submission Mode' and click 'Continue'
Step 5: Submit the return
Here are the steps to verify income tax returns using a bank ATM:
Step 1: Swipe the ATM card in the bank ATM
Step 2: Select 'PIN for e-Filing'. Electronic Verification Code (EVC) will be received on the registered mobile number
Step 3: Log into the e-filing porta l-- incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. Select the option to e-verify return using a bank ATM
Step 4: Enter EVC on the e-filing portal. Income tax returns are verified
Here are the steps to verify ITR using an Aadhaar card:
Step 1: Go to the e-filing portal
Step 2: Click on the 'e-File' tab and select 'Income Tax Return' from the drop-down
Step 3: Select the 'Assessment Year', 'ITR For Name', 'Submission Mode' and click 'Continue'
Step 4: Click “Generate Aadhaar OTP”. OTP will be sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar
Step 5: Enter the OTP and click “Submit”
Here are the steps to verify income tax returns using a bank account:
Step 1: Log into the e-filing portal
Step 2: Pre-validate bank account (if not validated)
Step 3: Click on the e-verify link, select the option to e-verify using bank account details and generate OTP
Step 4: EVC is received on the registered mobile number. Enter EVC on the e-filing portal. Income tax returns are verified
Here are the steps to verify income tax returns using a demat account:
Step 1: Log into the e-filing portal
Step 2: Pre-validate the demat account number
Step 3: Click on the e-verify link, select the option to e-verify using demat account details and generate OTP
Step 4: EVC is received on the registered mobile number. Enter EVC on the e-filing portal. Income tax returns are verified.
