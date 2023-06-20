Income tax return | Here's a step-by-step guide to file ITR online, e-verify returns

The income tax (I-T) department has enabled the online forms with pre-filled data for the assessment year 2023-24. Read this to understand how to e-file and e-verify ITR

The deadline for filing an income tax return (ITR) for financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31, 2023. This means more than a month is left. However, it's advisable to file ITR as soon as the taxpayers get their Form 16s. It must be remembered that last-minute hurry can lead to mistakes, which might have a negative impact on the outcome of filing returns.

The return can be filed in any of the following ways : (i) by furnishing the return in a paper form; (ii) by furnishing the return electronically under a digital signature; (iii) by transmitting the data in the return electronically under electronic verification code; (iv) by transmitting the data in the return electronically and thereafter submitting the verification of the return in return Form ITR-V.

Here's a step-by-step guide on filing ITR online via the official website: