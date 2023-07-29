27% taxpayers yet to file ITR, 14% say they may miss deadline: Survey

ITR filing: Social media platform LocalCircles, which conducted the survey, stated that it received over 12,000 responses from citizens across 315 districts of India.

About 27 percent of individual income taxpayers are yet to file their income tax returns (ITRs) for the financial year 2022-23, while another 14 percent will be unable to meet the July 31 deadline, said a a survey by LocalCircles. This is due to extreme weather conditions across seven to eight states and its impact on the lives of some, the survey said.

Social media platform LocalCircles, which conducted the survey, stated that it received over 12,000 responses from citizens across 315 districts of India.

The results relate to amid widespread disruptions caused by heavy monsoon rain and floods in several parts of India, including Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Delhi NCR.

"The data shows that while 7 in 10 have already filed their income tax returns. Five percent of the respondents have tried but had difficulty in filing and will try again to file by July 31," the survey said.

8 percent of the surveyed population said that they haven’t filed their returns yet but will comfortably do so before month end. 5 percent, on the other hand, admitted they haven’t filed it and it will take a significant effort to do so before the deadline and 9 percent indicated that it will be impossible for them to file the income tax returns by July 31.

Notably, July 31 is the last day to file ITR for financial year 2022-23 or assessment year 2023-23 without penalty.

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra has recently asked taxpayers to file their return at the earliest as the finance ministry is not contemplating extension of the due date.

According to the income tax law, taxpayers failing to file ITR within the deadline may still be able to file the returns by December 31, 2023, but will have to pay a fine and interest on any unpaid taxes for the year. Such a filing is termed a belated ITR filing. A fee of Rs 5,000 is levied under section 234F of the Income-tax Act, 1961 for filing a belated return. For taxpayers whose total income is not more than Rs 5 lakh in a financial year, the maximum penalty for the delay is Rs 1,000.