Income tax return: Key things to know before filing ITR for the deceased

Death and taxes are unavoidable. It’s strange yet true that the tax liability of any person remains even after his/her death, so an income tax return (ITR) must be filed.

Any tax that is being incurred on the income received by the family on behalf of the deceased requires to be paid if it goes beyond the basic exemption limit. The legal heir should file ITR here on behalf of the deceased.

Now, let’s consider another situation. When the deceased received some salary income before his/her death and some interest income accrued after that, is it still mandatory to file ITR?

“Yes,” says Naveen Wadhwa, Deputy General Manager (DGM), Taxmann.

The obligation to file ITR here would be as follows:

a) Income accruing before the death of a person: ITR is required to be filed in the name of the deceased under his/her PAN by the legal representative.

b) Income accruing after the death: If the deceased had prepared the will before death, the executor would have been required to file ITR before distribution. After that, the legal representatives must file the return in their personal capacity.

If the deceased has not prepared a will before death, the legal heirs are required to file ITR in their personal capacity. Thus, the interest income shall be added to the income of legal representatives or legal heirs, as the case may be.

Now, what happens if the deceased failed to write his/her will before dying, and the partition has not yet taken place. In whose hands such income will be taxed?

Well, in such a case, the estate devolves immediately to the legal heirs according to the personal law that governed the deceased, says Wadhwa.

“In such a case, whatever income accrued or received by the deceased person from the date of death till the last day of the financial year will be considered as income of the legal heir and disclosed in the income tax return,” Wadhwa adds.

And, can a legal heir file the return of the deceased assessee if a digital signature certificate (DSC) is mandatory?

Yes, a legal heir can file a return on behalf of the deceased assessee even if DSC is mandatory. Wadhwa explains that the legal heir must obtain DSC in his/her capacity for filing such a return.

To file the return on behalf of the deceased, a person has to first register as a legal heir on the income tax India filing website and enter the name, PAN and date of death of the deceased person.

Further, he/she is required to upload the scanned copy of the following documents in a zip file: A copy of the PAN card of the deceased, a copy of the death certificate, and a copy of legal heir proof as per the norms.

The income tax department will verify the request, and once the request is approved, the legal heir will be able to carry on all the e-filing-related services on behalf of the deceased.