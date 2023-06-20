By Anshul

The income tax (I-T) department has enabled the online forms with pre-filled data for the assessment year 2023-24. However, there are certain changes this time, which taxpayers should note.

The pre-filled online income tax return (ITR) forms for financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) are not able to reflect advance tax amount, experts told CNBC-TV18.com. This is making ITR filing process tedious as taxpayers are now required to manually enter all the instalments of advance tax, which were paid, experts say.

The chartered accountants (CAs) who help taxpayers in filing ITR are also facing issues due to this as they have to wait for the clients to share the details. Earlier, CAs would look at the tax statement and fetch the details even without the taxpayers having to inform them. For reference, the tax which is paid within the same financial year in which the income is earned is called advance tax . It is paid in four instalments. 15 percent of the total tax liability must be paid by June 15, while 45 percent must be paid by September 14. This includes the instalment paid in June.