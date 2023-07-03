Income tax return filing: How to access Annual Information Statement online

The deadline to file the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31. One of the document required for the same is AIS. Read this to know steps to download it

The Income Tax Department's Annual Information Statement (AIS) is aimed at making the process of filing an income tax return (ITR) easier. An AIS contains all the data regarding taxpayers’ incomes, financial transactions, income-tax proceedings, tax details, and more. The same can be used while filing the returns.

In other words, it is a more comprehensive single reference document for taxpayers which can also be modified by the taxpayer if he/she believes the information reported is incorrect. While it was first rolled out in November 2021 , the AIS app was launched in March this year.

The followings are the steps to access the AIS information online:

Step 1: Log in to the Income-tax e-filing website at https://www.incometax.gov.in/ If you are a new user, you will be required to first register on the e-filing portal.

Step 2: After log-in, click on Services > Annual Information Statement (AIS)

Step 3: A message shall appear that will prompt users to click on ‘proceed’ to redirect to the AIS homepage.

Step 4: The next screen provides the instructions relating to the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS). TIS displays the information available in AIS category-wise. It shows the original and revised values (i.e., value processed after the taxpayer’s feedback). The revised values in TIS are used for the pre-filling of return.

Step 5: Click on the next tab of ‘AIS’. On the redirected screen, two tiles appear - Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) and Annual Information Statement (AIS). Select the relevant financial year from the drop-down and click on the AIS tile to view the information.

Step 6: On the next screen, the information available in AIS is displayed in Part A and Part B. Part A contains the general information about a taxpayer (i.e., PAN, Aadhaar, Name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number, E-mail Id, and Address).

Part B contains the comprehensive information of a taxpayer for the selected financial year as uploaded by the prescribed income-tax authority. The information in Part B is divided into the following categories:

(a) TDS/TCS Information;

(b) SFT Information;

(c) Payment of Taxes;

(d) Demand and Refund; and

(e) Other Information.

Step 7: The information available in AIS can be downloaded in CSV, JSON, or PDF format. The user will have to download the transactions in CSV format for every category of transaction separately. In contrast, the entire AIS can be downloaded only in PDF or JSON.

If users select the PDF format, the downloaded PDF will be password protected. To open the file, they will need to enter the combination of the PAN (in lower case) and the date of birth in case of an individual taxpayer or the date of incorporation/formation for the non-individual taxpayer in the format DDMMYYYY without any space.

For example, if the PAN is AAAAA1234A and the date of birth is January 21, 1991, then the password will be aaaaa1234a21011991.

How does the AIS app work?

After installation, the taxpayers need to register on the app by providing their PAN number and date of birth.

After that, they need to authenticate with the OTP sent to the mobile number and e-mail registered on the e-filing portal. Subsequent to the authentication, the taxpayers can set a 4-digit PIN to access the mobile app and view AIS details.