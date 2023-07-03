Income tax return filing: How to access Annual Information Statement online

By Anshul

The deadline to file the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31. One of the document required for the same is AIS. Read this to know steps to download it

The Income Tax Department's Annual Information Statement (AIS) is aimed at making the process of filing an income tax return (ITR) easier. An AIS contains all the data regarding taxpayers' incomes, financial transactions, income-tax proceedings, tax details, and more. The same can be used while filing the returns. In other words, it is a more comprehensive single reference document for taxpayers which can also be modified by the taxpayer if he/she believes the information reported is incorrect. While it was first rolled out in November 2021 , the AIS app was launched in March this year.

The followings are the steps to access the AIS information online: