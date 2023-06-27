ITR filing must for these people even if income is below exemption limit

ITR filing: The deadline for filing income tax return (ITR) for financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31, 2023. Though the deadline may look a bit far, the right time to start the process is as soon as taxpayers get their Form 16s.

The last day to file an income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23 is July 31, 2023. ITR filing is mandatory for those exceeding the maximum exemption limit. An individual below 60 years of age is required to file it if his/her gross total income is more than Rs 2.5 lakh in a fiscal year. The basic exemption limit is the same for these individuals in both old and new tax regimes.

However, there are certain conditions under which individuals are required to file ITR even if their income is below the threshold. Here are those conditions:

When individuals have assets outside India

An individual (resident and ordinary resident in India) should file the return of income , even if his/her income does not exceed the maximum exemption limit if he/she:

(a) Holds, as a beneficial owner or otherwise, any asset (including any financial interest in any entity) located outside India;

(b) Has signing authority in any account located outside India; and

(c) Is a beneficiary of any asset (including any financial interest in any entity) located outside India.

Under the seventh proviso to section 139 (1)

Filing of return of income is mandatory irrespective of gross total income if the assessee’s case is covered under the seventh proviso to Section 139(1). This provision requires every person, who is otherwise not required to file the return due to the reason that his/her income does not exceed the maximum exemption limit, to file the return of income if, during the previous year, he/she has:

(a) Deposited more than Rs 1 crore in one or more current accounts maintained with a bank or a cooperative bank;

(b) Has incurred more than Rs 2 lakh for himself or any other person for travel to a foreign country; or

(c) Has incurred more than Rs 1 lakh towards payment of electricity bill;

(d) If total sales, turnover, or gross receipt of business exceeds Rs 60 lakh during the previous year;

(e) If total gross receipt in profession exceeds Rs 10 lakh during the previous year;

(f) If the total tax deducted and collected during the previous year is Rs 25,000 or more. The threshold limit shall be Rs 50,000 in case of a resident individual of the age of 60 years or more; or

g) If the aggregate deposit in one or more savings bank accounts of the person is Rs 50 lakh or more during the previous year.