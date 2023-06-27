ITR filing must for these people even if income is below exemption limit

By Anshul

ITR filing: The deadline for filing income tax return (ITR) for financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31, 2023. Though the deadline may look a bit far, the right time to start the process is as soon as taxpayers get their Form 16s.

The last day to file an income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23 is July 31, 2023. ITR filing is mandatory for those exceeding the maximum exemption limit. An individual below 60 years of age is required to file it if his/her gross total income is more than Rs 2.5 lakh in a fiscal year. The basic exemption limit is the same for these individuals in both old and new tax regimes.

However, there are certain conditions under which individuals are required to file ITR even if their income is below the threshold. Here are those conditions: When individuals have assets outside India An individual (resident and ordinary resident in India) should file the return of income , even if his/her income does not exceed the maximum exemption limit if he/she: