From form 16 to your investment slips — know the key documents required to file your income tax return

The deadline for filing income tax return (ITR) for financial year 2022-23 is July 31, 2023. The Income Tax Department has prescribed different forms and you should choose the right form for ITR filing depending on the category you belong to. Here's a list of documents that may help you

There may be various reasons for filing income tax return (ITR), the primary one being to report the annual income of a taxpayer. To do so, the Income Tax Department has provided different ITR forms. These are attachment-less forms and, hence, the taxpayer is not required to attach any document (like proof of investment, TDS certificates, etc.) along with the return of income (whether filed manually or filed electronically).

However, documents should be retained by the taxpayer to quote them wherever required. They should also be produced before the tax authorities when demanded in situations like assessment, inquiry, etc.

Here's a look at the corresponding documents required for each taxpayer to file ITR:

Permanent Account Number (PAN) card

PAN card is an important document that users should keep ready. PAN acts as the identity proof and has to be mentioned in the Income Tax Returns.

Aadhaar card

It is vital to keep the Aadhaar card ready as the users may be required to provide Aadhaar number in the ITR form. Aadhaar number makes the e-verification process simpler as the user would just have to use the One Time Password (OTP) that is sent to the phone number which is registered with the Aadhaar.

Form-16

Form 16 is one of the key documents for taxpayers having income from employment as salary. This form consists of two parts, Part-A and Part-B. While part-A consists of all the details of the tax deducted by the deductor -- the employee during the year, part-B of form 16 consists of salary details including gross salary break-up details like exempt allowances, perquisites, the deduction for interest on housing loans, among others.

Form 26AS

Form 26AS is a consolidated annual tax statement. This is just like tax passbook, which has all the information of all the incomes those have been reported, the taxed have been deducted, and other specific financial transaction those have been reported against assessee’s PAN.

Salary slips

This is required to cross-check the correctness of Form 16 by linking it with the nature of salary income such as basic, dearness allowance, house rent allowance, etc.

Section 80C investments

The investment made under PPF, NSC, ULIPS, ELSS, LIC qualify for deductions under Section 80C. So, one should ensure to keep slips, receipts of all the investments ready that were made for tax-saving purposes and put them in the form.

Rent receipts

As there is a provision for claiming HRA, rent receipts or agreement has to be kept handy in case someone wants to claim HRA especially of the employer has not considered the same. Income tax authorities might need this to approve the claim.

Interest certificates from banks and post office

All the interest certificates from banks and post office should be collected to compute and report interest incomes such as that earned on a savings account, fixed deposit or any other interest income.