Income tax return | Decoding HRA exemption and ways to claim it while filing ITR

House Rent Allowance or HRA -- one of the most important allowances offered to salaried individuals – can help in meeting the cost of renting a home in the city of the workplace. It helps in lowering taxes, either partially or wholly.

Salaried individuals, who live in rented houses can claim the House Rent Allowance (HRA) to lower their taxes—partially or wholly, according to Section 10(13A) of the Income Tax (I-T) act. This can be done at the time of filing an income tax return (ITR), in case the individual has opted for old tax regime. However, it's important to understand that this is available only if the employer does not claim HRA benefits on their behalf.

Understanding HRA and its tax status

HRA—a key part of the salary—can be claimed by salaried individuals who live in rented houses to lower their taxes. The employer reduces the exempted portion from the taxable salary while calculating the income taxes. For individuals who don’t live in rented accommodation, this allowance is fully taxable.

Claiming HRA via employer

Taxpayers can avail the HRA benefit on the submission of rent receipts, signed by the house owner, to the employer. Additionally, they will have to provide the Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the house owner if the rent paid during the year is more than Rs 1 lakh.

The HRA exemption which the taxpayer is eligible to receive is the least of the following amounts:

1. The actual HRA received

2. 50 percent of actual rent paid less than 10 percent of basic salary + DA

Employers generally ask employers to submit their rent receipts in the last quarter of the financial year to allow for HRA exemption in Form 16 generated by the employer. On failing to do so, employers deduct TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) without accommodating the HRA. Even in this situation, taxpayers can claim HRA exemption in ITR by calculating the exempt HRA.

Financial experts always say that filing for HRA through an employer is better since that's hassle-free.

Claiming it via ITR

After calculating the HRA exemption, taxpayers can claim it while filing ITR in case employer has not.

For the same, taxpayers can choose the correct ITR form and enter the break-up of salary, which means the basic salary including all allowances. They will then be required to enter the number of allowances that are not exempt (non-exempt part of HRA and any other allowances they receive which are not tax-exempt). Under this, they are required to enter the non-exempt part of HRA and add to any other allowances they receive which are not tax-exempt.

Additionally, taxpayers will have to declare the amount of HRA which they are claiming as an exemption.

Staying in accommodation owned by parents

It's important to note that individuals staying in accommodation owned by their parents and paying rent to them can also claim tax deduction under Section 10(13A). However, the rental income has to be disclosed by their parents while filing their tax returns.

Those living in rental accommodation but not receiving HRA as a part of their salaries or non-salaried people living in rented accommodation can also claim a deduction for their rental expenses under Section 80GG of the Income Tax Act.