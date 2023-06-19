Income tax return | Decoding HRA exemption and ways to claim it while filing ITR

House Rent Allowance or HRA -- one of the most important allowances offered to salaried individuals – can help in meeting the cost of renting a home in the city of the workplace. It helps in lowering taxes, either partially or wholly.

Salaried individuals, who live in rented houses can claim the House Rent Allowance (HRA) to lower their taxes—partially or wholly, according to Section 10(13A) of the Income Tax (I-T) act. This can be done at the time of filing an income tax return (ITR), in case the individual has opted for old tax regime. However, it's important to understand that this is available only if the employer does not claim HRA benefits on their behalf.

Understanding HRA and its tax status

HRA—a key part of the salary—can be claimed by salaried individuals who live in rented houses to lower their taxes. The employer reduces the exempted portion from the taxable salary while calculating the income taxes. For individuals who don’t live in rented accommodation, this allowance is fully taxable.

Claiming HRA via employer