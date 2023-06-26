Income tax return filing: How to report cryptocurrency income in ITR

Income tax return filing: A common confusion that prevails among taxpayers relates to tax on earnings accruing from investments in cryptocurrencies and other similar digital currencies. Here's an explainer on the same

Income Tax Return (ITR) filing is compulsory for individuals earning a specified amount of income in a year. However, there is confusion among taxpayers on how the earnings from investments in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoins, and Ethereum should be disclosed in the ITR.

other notified digital asset. It does not cover Indian currency, CBDCs, foreign currency, and notified digital assets. So, if taxpayers generate any income from the transfer of VDAs, it must be reported in Schedule VDA in the ITR form.

"The income generated from the transfer of virtual digital assets will be subject to taxation at a rate of 30 percent and applicable surcharge and cess. Taxpayers cannot avail of deductions for any expenses, except for the cost of acquisition, if applicable, when calculating such income," said Naveen Wadhwa, Deputy General Manager at Taxmann.

Schedule VDA requires details such as the acquisition date, transfer date, category of income for taxation, acquisition cost in case of a gift, and consideration received. Those who have income from VDA, cannot file ITR-1 or ITR-4. Instead, such income can be reported in ITR 2 or ITR 3 . Such income can be taxed either under the head of business income or capital gains.

The due dates are also determined based on the chosen category:

Capital gains:

If taxpayers report the income as capital gains, the due date for filing the ITR will be July 31.

Business income: If taxpayers report the income as business income, they need to compute the turnover to determine whether they must get their accounts audited. If the turnover exceeds the specified limit, they must have the accounts audited, and in that case, the due date for filing ITR will be October 31. However, if the turnover is below the specified limit, the

due date for filing ITR will be July 31 only.