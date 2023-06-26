CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
Income tax return filing: How to report cryptocurrency income in ITR

Income tax return filing: How to report cryptocurrency income in ITR

Income tax return filing: How to report cryptocurrency income in ITR
Read Time2 Min Read
Profile image

Jun 26, 2023

Income tax return filing: A common confusion that prevails among taxpayers relates to tax on earnings accruing from investments in cryptocurrencies and other similar digital currencies. Here's an explainer on the same

Income Tax Return (ITR) filing is compulsory for individuals earning a specified amount of income in a year. However, there is confusion among taxpayers on how the earnings from investments in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoins, and Ethereum should be disclosed in the ITR.

To understand this, it's foremost important to note that Virtual Digital Asset (VDA) covers cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and any
other notified digital asset. It does not cover Indian currency, CBDCs, foreign currency, and notified digital assets. So, if taxpayers generate any income from the transfer of VDAs, it must be reported in Schedule VDA in the ITR form.
