Income tax return filing: How to rectify TDS mismatch

Income tax return (ITR) filing: Taxpayers now have less than a month to file ITR for the financial year 2022-23 or assessment year 2023-24 without any penalty. Fill your TAN and other details carefully to avoid TDS glitches.

Tax deducted at source (TDS) plays a crucial role in income tax return (ITR) filing. There are chances that the credit for TDS as claimed in ITR may match with the balance appearing in Form 26AS, but the assessing officer still raises a demand for payment of the differential amount of TDS.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has highlighted that such tax credit mismatches may happen due to the following mistakes:

1. Invalid/incorrect TAN of the deductor

2. Furnishing the same TAN for more than one deductor

3. Filing information in wrong TDS Schedules in the Return Form

4. Furnishing wrong challan particulars in respect of Advance tax, Self-assessment tax, etc.

5. Tax deducted by one deductor was wrongly included in the amount of tax deducted by another deductor.

Consequently, the tax credit could not be allowed to the taxpayers while processing returns despite the tax credit being available in the Form 26AS statement. The CBDT, therefore, has directed the taxpayers to verify if the demand raised is due to tax credit mismatch on account of such incorrect particulars and submit rectification requests with correct particulars of TDS/tax claims for correction of these demands.

The rectification requests have to be submitted to the jurisdictional assessing officer if such an officer processes the return or the taxpayer is informed by CPC, Bengaluru, that such rectification is to be carried out by the jurisdictional assessing officer. In all other cases of processing by CPC, Bangalore, an online rectification request can be made in the following manner:

Step 1:

Log in to the e-filing portal

Step 2: Click on Services > Rectification

Step 3: On the next page, click New Request

Step 4: Select the Assessment Year from the drop-down. Click Continue

Step 5: On the next screen, select the option of ‘Tax Credit Mismatch Correction’ from the following types of Income-tax rectification requests:

(a) Reprocess the return

(b) Tax credit mismatch correction

(c) Additional information for 234C interest

(d) Status Correction

(e) Exemption section correction

(f) Return data correction (Offline)

(g) Return data correction (Online)

Step 6: The schedules under this request type are auto-populated based on the records available in the corresponding processed return. If you need to edit or delete a schedule, select the schedule, then click Edit or Delete.

Step 7: Enter the correct details in the relevant schedules and click ‘Continue’ to submit the request.

On submission, you will be taken to the verification page.