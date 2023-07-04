Income tax return filing: How to rectify TDS mismatch

By Anshul

Income tax return (ITR) filing: Taxpayers now have less than a month to file ITR for the financial year 2022-23 or assessment year 2023-24 without any penalty. Fill your TAN and other details carefully to avoid TDS glitches.

Tax deducted at source (TDS) plays a crucial role in income tax return (ITR) filing. There are chances that the credit for TDS as claimed in ITR may match with the balance appearing in Form 26AS, but the assessing officer still raises a demand for payment of the differential amount of TDS.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has highlighted that such tax credit mismatches may happen due to the following mistakes: 1. Invalid/incorrect TAN of the deductor