Income tax return (ITR) filing: How to fix errors in your AIS online

The Annual Information Statement (AIS) carries the financial transaction details of a financial year and helps in filing the appropriate income tax return (ITR) form. But what if a taxpayer feels that the information furnished in AIS is incorrect, duplicate, or relates to another person?
Well, in this situation, taxpayers can submit their feedback about it.
“Response to AIS information can be made online directly from the income-tax e-filing portal or offline utility,” said Naveen Wadhwa, Deputy General Manager (DGM), Taxmann.
Here are the steps to submit feedback on AIS Information online:
Step 1: Visit the income-tax e-filing portal and access AIS information
Step 2: On accessing AIS, the assessee will find the comprehensive information for the selected financial year under Part B in the following tabs: (a) TDS/TCS Information; (b) SFT Information; (c) Payment of Taxes; (d) Demand and Refund; (e) Other Information
Step 3: Click on the relevant tab to view the source-wise information
Step 4: Click on the left-hand icon to expand the source-wise information to view transaction level information
Step 5: Click on the ‘Optional’ tab in the feedback column to provide and submit feedback on the concerned transaction. An assessee can also submit feedback on multiple transactions in bulk. An assessee can choose the following types of feedback:
Step 6: Once the feedback is submitted, a success message shall appear indicating that the Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) will be updated accordingly. Further, the feedback may be shared with an information source for responses. The assessee also can download the acknowledgement receipt from the activity history.