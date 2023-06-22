ITR filing — gifts need to be declared and here you see how they are taxed

ITR filing: Know about how gifts are taxed and when they are exempted from income tax

Gifts are a great way of expressing greetings and conveying our best wishes to our loved ones. Whether cash, gold, or silver, exchanging gifts fosters stronger relationships, intimacy, and affection. But many of us are not aware of one fact related to gifting — receiving gifts attracts taxes too unless they fall under an exempted category.

Here we have created three scenarios where tax rules and exemptions on gifts apply:

Gift from relatives

Gifts received from close relatives like father, mother, brother, sister and spouse is exempt from income-tax. The taxpayers are, however, still required to disclose the exempt gift amount under the schedule ‘Exempt Income’ in the ITR.

Gift from the employer

In India, almost every employer offers gifts to their employees on various occasions during the year. As per the Income Tax Act, if an employer offers any gift voucher in kind or cash amounting to less than Rs 5,000 during the financial year, then it is wholly exempt. However, if the amount of gift exceeds Rs 5,000, then the whole amount is treated as part of salary and taxed as a 'perquisite', according to one’s tax slab.

Gifts received from friends and others

Gifts received from friends will be treated as 'income from other sources' and taxed accordingly. Tax is to be paid in case aggregate of gifts received during a year exceeds Rs 50,000 in a year and the same need to be mentioned in ITR. There is no tax liability as long as gifts received are within the threshold of Rs 50,000 a year.