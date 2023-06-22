ITR filing — gifts need to be declared and here you see how they are taxed

ITR filing: Know about how gifts are taxed and when they are exempted from income tax

Gifts are a great way of expressing greetings and conveying our best wishes to our loved ones. Whether cash, gold, or silver, exchanging gifts fosters stronger relationships, intimacy, and affection. But many of us are not aware of one fact related to gifting — receiving gifts attracts taxes too unless they fall under an exempted category.

Here we have created three scenarios where tax rules and exemptions on gifts apply: