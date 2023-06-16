Form 16 for income tax return filing: Key things to check, difference between Part A and B, more

By Anshul

Form 16 is a certificate issued by an employer and it contains the information that one needs to file the income tax return (ITR). These certificates provide details of TDS/TCS for various transactions between the deductor and deductee. Here's more

Salaried individuals can start filing income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23 as most employers must have issued Form 16 by now. Form 16, an essential document, provide details of TDS/TCS for various transactions between the deductor and deductee. It reflects the working of income earned as salary along-with various allowances and deductions.

Experts call Form 16 as a good starting point for filing income tax return. Digging further Form 16 is divided into two parts ; Part A and Part B. While Part A contains details regarding the monthly deductions of tax made by the employer from the salaries of the employee, Part B contains the details of salary paid by the employer along with any other income and the tax deducted thereon.