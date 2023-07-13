Income tax return filing: Key things to watch out in your Form 16

Form 16 is a certificate issued by an employer and it contains the information that one needs to file the income tax return (ITR). These certificates provide details of TDS/TCS for various transactions between the deductor and deductee. Here's more

Several documents are available for salaried individuals that can aid in filing income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23. One of these is Form 16, which provides details of TDS/TCS for various transactions between the deductor and deductee. It reflects the working of income earned as salary along-with various allowances and deductions.

Experts call Form 16 a good starting point for filing income tax return.

Here are key things to watch out in Form 16 before filing ITR:

TAN and PAN

Firstly, employees should check whether the Form 16 is correct in terms of Tax Deduction Account Number (TAN) and Permanent Account Number (PAN) number mentioned on it. TAN is obtained by all people (employers in this case) who are responsible for deducting tax at source (TDS) or who are required to collect tax at source (TCS).

Amount of tax deducted

Further, an employee should match the total amount of tax deducted mentioned in Form 16 with the actual amount of tax deposited from the monthly payslips as well and ensure that all deductions such as house rent allowance (HRA) and standard deductions are duly considered.

Under the new tax regime, deductions in respect to life insurance premium, contributions to provident fund and deduction in respect of health insurance premium etc. are not allowed and it is mentioned on Form 16 itself whether an employee has opted for the new regime or not.

Notably, Form 16 is divided into two parts ; Part A and Part B. Part A contains details regarding the monthly deductions of tax made by the employer from the salaries of the employee.

(Source: Paisabazaar)

Details of salary paid

Part B of Form 16 contains the details of salary paid by the employer along with any other income and the tax deducted thereon. The details regarding the gross salary received (including perquisites), exempt allowances and the deductions claimed by the individual mentioned in Form 16 should be considered while filing the tax return

List of allowances

Allowances such as house rent allowance that are exempt under section 10 of the Income Tax Act can also be found in Part B for Form 16 below the gross salary row. If the salaried individual has also reported his/her income under house property or other sources to the employer, this will also be reflected under this part.

What to do in case taxpayers have more than one Form 16?

The taxable income should be computed considering all sources of income. So, if employees have more than one Form 16, they should consolidate all their incomes and, after that, compute the tax liability according to the applicable slab rate.