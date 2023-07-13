Income tax return filing: Key things to watch out in your Form 16

By Anshul

Form 16 is a certificate issued by an employer and it contains the information that one needs to file the income tax return (ITR). These certificates provide details of TDS/TCS for various transactions between the deductor and deductee. Here's more

Several documents are available for salaried individuals that can aid in filing income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23. One of these is Form 16, which provides details of TDS/TCS for various transactions between the deductor and deductee. It reflects the working of income earned as salary along-with various allowances and deductions.

Experts call Form 16 a good starting point for filing income tax return. Here are key things to watch out in Form 16 before filing ITR: