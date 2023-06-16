Importance of AIS for ITR filing: Know how it works, steps to fix errors and more

AIS includes additional information related to interest, dividend, securities transactions, mutual fund transactions and foreign remittance information. Here's more
The Income Tax Department's Annual Information Statement (AIS) is aimed at making the process of filing income tax return (ITR) easier. An AIS contains all the data regarding taxpayers’ incomes, financial transactions, income-tax proceedings, tax details, and more.
In other words, it is a more comprehensive single reference document for taxpayers which can also be modified by the taxpayer if he/she believes the information reported is incorrect.
While it was first rolled out in November 2021, the AIS app was launched in March this year.
Importance of AIS
The number of people furnishing income-tax returns, experts say, has seen an increased trend already and facilities like AIS can motivate more taxpayers to file their taxes and do all the compliances on time.
AIS information cannot be missed and other relevant details which are not covered in the AIS shall also be reported in the ITR. Government has earlier suggested that if information provided in the AIS and information available in the form 26AS has variation then taxpayer may refer form 26AS details.
Accessing AIS on the web portal
Taxpayers can log into the income tax portal and go to the 'Services' tab. The last option on this tab is the AIS option. When taxpayers click on the AIS option in the dropdown, it opens a new tab with these options: 1. Tax Information Summary (TIS) (Left) and 2. AIS (Right).
Taxpayers can download both. On downloading, they will get a PDF statement which is password protected. The password will be the PAN (in capital letters) + date of birth.
How AIS App works
To download the ‘AIS for Taxpayer’ app, taxpayers need to visit Google Play Store or App Store. After installation, the taxpayers need to register on the app by providing their PAN number and date of birth.
After that, they need to authenticate with the OTP sent to the mobile number and e-mail registered on the e-filing portal. Subsequent to the authentication, the taxpayers can set a 4-digit PIN to access the mobile app and view AIS details.
Submitting feedback on AIS statement
Step 1: Visit the income-tax e-filing portal and access AIS information
Step 2: On accessing AIS, the assessee will find the comprehensive information for the selected financial year under Part B in the following tabs: (a) TDS/TCS Information; (b) SFT Information; (c) Payment of Taxes; (d) Demand and Refund; (e) Other Information
Step 3: Click on the relevant tab to view the source-wise information
Step 4: Click on the left-hand icon to expand the source-wise information to view transaction level information
Step 5: Click on the ‘Optional’ tab in the feedback column to provide and submit feedback on the concerned transaction. An assessee can also submit feedback on multiple transactions in bulk.
Step 6: Once the feedback is submitted, a success message shall appear indicating that the Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) will be updated accordingly. Further, the feedback may be shared with an information source for responses. The assessee also can download the acknowledgement receipt from the activity history.
(Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
First Published: Jun 16, 2023 5:05 PM IST
