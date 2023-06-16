Importance of AIS for ITR filing: Know how it works, steps to fix errors and more

AIS includes additional information related to interest, dividend, securities transactions, mutual fund transactions and foreign remittance information. Here's more

The Income Tax Department's Annual Information Statement (AIS) is aimed at making the process of filing income tax return (ITR) easier. An AIS contains all the data regarding taxpayers’ incomes, financial transactions, income-tax proceedings, tax details, and more.

Live Tv

Loading...

In other words, it is a more comprehensive single reference document for taxpayers which can also be modified by the taxpayer if he/she believes the information reported is incorrect.

While it was first rolled out in November 2021, the AIS app was launched in March this year.