Record 6.77 crore income tax returns filed till July 31: IT Department

The statement added that ITR filings peaked on the last day of the filing — with over 64.33 lakh ITRs being filed on July 31, 2023.

The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing for the AY 2023-24 has set a new record with over 6.77 crore filings till July 31, 2023, the Income Tax (IT) department said in a statement. The filings before the deadline are 16.1 percent more than the total ITRs for AY 2022-23, which stood at 5.83 crores filed till July 31, 2022.

"The Income-tax Department appreciates the taxpayers and tax professionals for making compliances in time, leading to a surge in filing of Income-tax Returns (ITRs), resulting in a new record of ITRs filed. The total number of ITRs for AY 2023-24 filed till 31st July 2023 are more than 6.77 crore, which is 16.1 percent more than the total ITRs for AY 2022-23 (5.83 crore) filed till 31st July 2022."

The IT department also received 53.67 lakh ITRs from first time filers, an apparent "fair indication of the widening of the tax base."

In addition to this, the highest per-hour rate of filing was witnessed between 5 PM to 6 PM with a total of 4,96,559 ITR filing. The highest per-second rate of ITR filing of 486 at 16:35:06 and the highest per-minute rate of ITR filing of 8,622 at 17:54 on July 31.

The IT department also credited various social media campaigns along with targeted e-mail and SMS campaigns carried out to encourage taxpayers to file their ITRs early.