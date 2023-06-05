Income tax return: How to file ITR with multiple Form 16

If you have changed jobs during the financial year, you probably have more than one Form 16s. How should you file your income tax return (ITR) in such a scenario? Read this to know

Each employer issues Form 16 annually, which is an important document when it comes to income tax return (ITR) filing. Employees might have also switched jobs during the financial year which further leads to them having more than one Form 16s during a financial year. This is because all the employers will issue Form 16s.

The deadline for filing your income tax return (ITR) for financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31, 2023. Though the deadline may look a bit far, the right time to start the process is as soon as taxpayers get their Form 16s.

Decoding Form 16

On the other hand, Part B is an annexure to Part A. It contains details regarding the salary breakup of the employee, allowances that are exempt under section 10, and the various deductions available under the Act.

What to do in case taxpayers have more than one Form 16?

The taxable income should be computed considering all sources of income. So, if employees have more than one Form 16, they should consolidate all their incomes and, after that, compute the tax liability according to the applicable slab rate.

Computing income under the head salaries and deductions from all Form 16s

Taxpayers can first compute the total salary and profits in lieu of salary from all Form 16s. This is known as “Gross Salary”. Then they can compute the total of exempt allowance and perquisites, e.g. house rent allowance, conveyance allowance, transport allowance, leave travel allowance etc., from all Form 16s.

After this, they should deduct the total exempt allowance and perquisites from "Gross Salary" as computed. After deducting, they will arrive at “Net Salary”.

Similarly, they can compute deductions from all Form 16s.

Computing the tax liability from multiple Form 16s

Taxpayers should compute gross total income (income under the head salaries as computed above, income under the head house property, income under the head capital gains, income under the head other sources) and then consolidate deductions from all Form 16s.