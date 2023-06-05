Income tax return: How to file ITR with multiple Form 16

By Anshul

If you have changed jobs during the financial year, you probably have more than one Form 16s. How should you file your income tax return (ITR) in such a scenario? Read this to know

Each employer issues Form 16 annually, which is an important document when it comes to income tax return (ITR) filing. Employees might have also switched jobs during the financial year which further leads to them having more than one Form 16s during a financial year. This is because all the employers will issue Form 16s.

The deadline for filing your income tax return (ITR) for financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31, 2023. Though the deadline may look a bit far, the right time to start the process is as soon as taxpayers get their Form 16s. Decoding Form 16