#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Income Tax Return: Here's all you need to know before filing ITR for AY19-20

Updated : August 01, 2019 02:54 PM IST

The income-tax department has extended the deadline for ITR filings for the financial year 2018-19, from July 31 to August 31.
By filing your returns on time, you are eligible for certain benefits such as carry forward losses and avoiding late filing fees, which is up to Rs 10,000.
Income Tax Return: Here's all you need to know before filing ITR for AY19-20
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Gross NPAs could rise up to 2.5% by FY20, says RBL Bank

Gross NPAs could rise up to 2.5% by FY20, says RBL Bank

Marico's Q1 net profit surges 21.6%, overall volume grows 6%

Marico's Q1 net profit surges 21.6%, overall volume grows 6%

These NSE stocks hit their 52-week lows on August 1

These NSE stocks hit their 52-week lows on August 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV