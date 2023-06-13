Income tax return | ITR 3 online form available now: Know who should use it

By Anshul

ITR filing forms: Choosing the correct ITR form is crucial while filing the Income Tax Return. Using the wrong ITR form can result in a defective filing, and the tax authorities will send a notice to file a revised ITR.

The income tax (I-T) department has enabled the online form ITR-3 with pre-filled data for the assessment year 2023-24. This comes days after the department allowed individuals to use ITR-1, 2 and 4 online forms. The deadline for filing income tax return (ITR) for financial year 2022-23 is July 31, 2023. Live Tv Loading...

Eligibility for using ITR 3 ITR 3 can be used by an individual or a HUF if he/she has income from business or profession. It is also required to be filed by a person whose income is chargeable to tax under the head "Profits and gains of business or profession" is in the nature of interest, salary, bonus, commission or remuneration, by whatever name called, due to, or received by him/her from a partnership firm.