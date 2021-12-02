Received less refund after filing ITR? A step-by-step guide on what you should do

The income tax department recently said it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.29 lakh crore in 8 months of the current fiscal. This includes Rs 16,691.50 crore worth refunds to 79.70 lakh taxpayers for assessment year 2021-22.

A refund is issued to a taxpayer when the taxes paid are higher than the actual tax liabilities. To get a refund of the excess tax paid, taxpayers are required to file an income tax return (ITR)

While a majority of taxpayers might have received the refund correctly for FY 2020-21, some filers have received less amount of refund than what they had claimed for in this assessment year, said Abhishek Soni, CEO and Co-Founder at Tax2win while talking to CNBC-TV18.

This is possible as the new income tax portal may have not considered the full tax credit available in the Form 26AS of the said filers and have picked it up from the pre-filled data which may be showing a mismatch, Soni said.

"Several taxpayers have reached out to us for the same," he said.

To put it simply, Form 26AS is a statement that provides details of any amount deducted as tax deducted at source (TDS) or tax credit at source (TCS) from various sources of income of a taxpayer. It also reflects details of advance tax/self-assessment tax and high-value transactions entered into by the taxpayer.

So, what can taxpayers do in such a situation?

If the income tax refund received is less than what was claimed, then taxpayers should file a rectification request under section 154 of the income tax , Soni said while speaking to CNBC-TV18.

Here are the steps to file rectification:

Step 1:

Logon to ‘e-Filing’ portal.

Step 2: Go to the ‘e-File’ menu and Click the ‘Rectification’ link.

Step 3: Choose the options of ‘Order/Intimation to be rectified’ and ‘Assessment Year’ from the dropdown list

Step 4: Click ‘Continue’

Step 5: Select one of the options of ‘Request Type’ from the drop-down list, based on the reason for filing rectification.

Here are the steps to view the submitted rectification request :

Step 1: Logon to ‘e-Filing’ Portal

Step 2: Go to the ‘My Account’ menu

Step 3: Click ‘View e-Filed Returns/Forms’

Step 4: Select ‘Rectification Status’ from drop down list

Step 5: Click ‘Submit’

Meanwhile, taxpayers who have not received the tax refund at all should check their listed email to see if there is any communication from the Income Tax Department, seeking a response. In that case, it is important to respond to the email at the earliest.

Additionally, assesses can check the status of the tax refund online through the income tax e-filing website and then navigate to the 'Status of Tax Refunds' tab. A message will pop up, giving the mode of payment, a reference number, status and date of refund. Taxpayers can also check it via the e-governance website of the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).