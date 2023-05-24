Income tax return filing | Online ITR 1, ITR 4 forms available now: Know who should use these

Income taxpayers can now file their returns for AY 2023-24 through Income Tax Return (ITR) forms ITR-1 and ITR-4 on the e-filing portal. Read this to check eligibility

The income tax (I-T) department has enabled the online forms for ITR-1 and 4 with pre-filled data for the assessment year 2023-24. The software/utilities for preparing other ITRs/forms will be enabled shortly and information regarding the same will be made available to taxpayers on the e-filing portal, the department said in a tweet.

This comes days after the department released the Excel utility of income tax return (ITR) forms 1 and 4.

Online forms different from Excel utilities

The online forms are different from the Excel utility, as in the latter the taxpayer was required to download the form, fill it and then upload the same on the e-filing website. The online form comes with pre-filled data, incorporating information from sources such as Form-16, salary details, interest income from savings accounts, and fixed deposit interest earnings.