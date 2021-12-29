CBDT allows taxpayers to verify ITRs of AY20-21 till Feb 28; here are the ways to e-verify

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has announced an one-time relaxation for verification of e-filed Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for assessment year 2020-21 with pending e-verification or non-submission of ITR-V form.

The tax department via a circular dated December 28, 2021, has announced that all the income tax returns that were filed last year and are pending verification, either due to non-submission of ITR-V or e-verification , can be verified till February 28, 2022. Further, once the ITR is verified, then these tax returns will be processed by the tax department by June 30, 2022.

Once the income tax return (ITR) is filed, it is mandatory for the taxpayer to verify it within 120 days, according to Income Tax (I-T) e-filing portal.

If the ITR is not verified, then it is termed as ‘Defective Return’.

I-T Department offers five ways for verification of an ITR: net banking, bank ATM, Aadhaar OTP, bank account and demat account.

Given below are five ways to e-verify ITR:

Here are the steps to verify ITR using net banking:

Step 1:

Log into the net banking account

Step 2: Click on the 'e-filing' link provided by the bank

Step 3: Click on 'e-File' tab and select 'Income Tax

Return' from the drop-down

Step 4: Select the 'Assessment Year', 'ITR For Name', 'Submission Mode' and click 'Continue'

Step 5: Submit the return

Here are the steps to verify income tax returns using a bank ATM:

Step 1: Swipe ATM card in bank ATM

Step 2: Select 'PIN for e-Filing'. Electronic Verification Code (EVC) will be received on the registered mobile number

Step 3: Log into the e-filing portal and select the option to e-verify return using bank ATM

Step 4: Enter EVC on the e-filing portal. Income tax returns are verified

Here are the steps to verify ITR using Aadhaar card:

Step 1: Go to e-filing portal

Step 2: Click on 'e-File' tab and select 'Income Tax Return' from the drop down

Step 3: Select the 'Assessment Year', 'ITR For Name', 'Submission Mode' and click 'Continue'

Step 4: Select Verification mode as “Aadhaar OTP”

Step 5: Submit the Return

Step 6: Click “Generate Aadhaar OTP”. OTP will be sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar

Step 7: Enter the OTP and click “Submit”

Here are the steps to verify income tax returns using a bank account:

Step 1: Log into the e-filing portal

Step 2: Pre-validate bank account (if not validated)

Step 3: Click on e-verify link, select option to e-verify using bank account details and generate OTP

Step 4: EVC is received on the registered mobile number. Enter EVC on e-filing portal. Income tax returns are verified

Here are the steps to verify income tax returns using demat account

Step 1: Log into the e-filing portal

Step 2: Pre-validate demat account number

Step 3: Click on e-verify link, select option to e-verify using demat account details and generate OTP