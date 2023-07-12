Over 2 crore ITRs filed so far: Income Tax department

ITR filing is an annual activity seen as a duty of every responsible citizen of the nation. A person can claim the refund of the excess tax paid/deducted during a financial year by filing an ITR for that year.

The income tax department on Tuesday said over 2 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed till July 11, hitting the milestone 9 days faster than last year. Last year, 2 crore ITRs were filed till July 20. The tax department also urged those, who haven’t filed ITR for AY 2023-24, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush.

It must be remembered that last-minute hurry can lead to mistakes, which might have a negative impact on the outcome of filing returns.

The return can be filed in any of the following ways: (i) by furnishing the return in a paper form; (ii) by furnishing the return electronically under a digital signature; (iii) by transmitting the data in the return electronically under electronic verification code; (iv) by transmitting the data in the return electronically and thereafter submitting the verification of the return in return Form ITR-V.

