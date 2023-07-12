CNBC TV18
Over 2 crore ITRs filed so far: Income Tax department

Over 2 crore ITRs filed so far: Income Tax department

Over 2 crore ITRs filed so far: Income Tax department
By Anshul  Jul 12, 2023 5:51:39 PM IST (Published)

ITR filing is an annual activity seen as a duty of every responsible citizen of the nation. A person can claim the refund of the excess tax paid/deducted during a financial year by filing an ITR for that year.

The income tax department on Tuesday said over 2 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed till July 11, hitting the milestone 9 days faster than last year. Last year, 2 crore ITRs were filed till July 20. The tax department also urged those, who haven’t filed ITR for AY 2023-24, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush.

The deadline for filing an ITR for financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31, 2023.
