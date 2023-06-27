More than 1 crore ITRs filed till June 26: Income Tax department

The deadline for filing an income tax return (ITR) for financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31, 2023.
The income tax department on Tuesday said over 1 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed till June 26, hitting the milestone faster than last year. In a tweet, the I-T department said the 1 crore income tax return (ITR) filing milestone reached 12 days early this year compared to the corresponding period in the preceding year.
The return can be filed in any of the following ways: (i) by furnishing the return in a paper form; (ii) by furnishing the return electronically under a digital signature; (iii) by transmitting the data in the return electronically under electronic verification code; (iv) by transmitting the data in the return electronically and thereafter submitting the verification of the return in return Form ITR-V.
Notably, ITR filing is an annual activity seen as a duty of every responsible citizen of the nation. A person can claim the refund of the excess tax paid/deducted during a financial year by filing an ITR for that year.
