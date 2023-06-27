homepersonal finance NewsMore than 1 crore ITRs filed till June 26: Income Tax department

More than 1 crore ITRs filed till June 26: Income Tax department

2 Min Read

By Anshul  Jun 27, 2023 12:54:04 PM IST (Published)

The deadline for filing an income tax return (ITR) for financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31, 2023. 

The income tax department on Tuesday said over 1 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed till June 26, hitting the milestone faster than last year.  In a tweet, the I-T department said the 1 crore income tax return (ITR) filing milestone reached 12 days early this year compared to the corresponding period in the preceding year.

The deadline for filing an income tax return (ITR) for financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31, 2023.
Over 1 crore ITRs have been filed till June 26 this year compared to 1 crore ITRs filed till July 8 last year, the department said. It also urged taxpayers to file their ITRs early so as to avoid the last-minute rush. It must be remembered that last-minute hurry can lead to mistakes, which might have a negative impact on the outcome of filing returns.
The return can be filed in any of the following ways: (i) by furnishing the return in a paper form; (ii) by furnishing the return electronically under a digital signature; (iii) by transmitting the data in the return electronically under electronic verification code; (iv) by transmitting the data in the return electronically and thereafter submitting the verification of the return in return Form ITR-V.
Notably, ITR filing is an annual activity seen as a duty of every responsible citizen of the nation. A person can claim the refund of the excess tax paid/deducted during a financial year by filing an ITR for that year.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Income Tax ReturnITRitr filing

Recommended Articles

View All

World Drug Day | The fight against drugs — here's why it needs a multi-pronged effort

Jun 26, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Leaders Speak | AI governance framework — IBM India CTO's take on how necessary is this for your business

Jun 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Legal Digest: Larceny in train doesn’t amount to deficiency of service on the part of Railways

Jun 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Fewer women enter and more women leave academic fields: Study

Jun 25, 2023 IST2 Min Read