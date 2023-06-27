More than 1 crore ITRs filed till June 26: Income Tax department

The deadline for filing an income tax return (ITR) for financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31, 2023.

The income tax department on Tuesday said over 1 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed till June 26, hitting the milestone faster than last year. In a tweet, the I-T department said the 1 crore income tax return (ITR) filing milestone reached 12 days early this year compared to the corresponding period in the preceding year.

