More than 1 crore ITRs filed till June 26: Income Tax department

The deadline for filing an income tax return (ITR) for financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31, 2023.
The income tax department on Tuesday said over 1 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed till June 26, hitting the milestone faster than last year. In a tweet, the I-T department said the 1 crore income tax return (ITR) filing milestone reached 12 days early this year compared to the corresponding period in the preceding year.
Over 1 crore ITRs have been filed till June 26 this year compared to 1 crore ITRs filed till July 8 last year, the department said. It also urged taxpayers to file their ITRs early so as to avoid the last-minute rush. It must be remembered that last-minute hurry can lead to mistakes, which might have a negative impact on the outcome of filing returns.