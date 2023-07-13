Income tax return: List of websites, apps that can help you to file ITR for free

ITR filing: Income Tax Department has established an independent portal for e-filing of income tax returns, which is entirely free. However, there are other platforms too which allows e-filing without any fees or charge. Take a look

Income Tax Return (ITR) filing allows taxpayers to claim a refund of the excess tax paid/deducted during the financial year. The process of filing an I-T return online is known as e-filing. For the financial year 2022-23 (the assessment year 2023-2024), the last day to file ITR is July 31, 2023. The Income Tax Department has established an independent portal for the e-filing of income tax returns, which is entirely free.

Additionally, there are certain private entities , registered by the Income Tax department that enables the e-filing process through their websites. While some of these private websites may charge for certain actions, there are few websites that claim to be free.

Here are some of the platforms that allow filing ITR for free:

ClearTax

ClearTax allows taxpayers to file ITR directly without logging into the income tax website. This platform automatically detects the ITR one needs to file on the basis of income sources.

Here are the steps to file ITR on ClearTax, as mentioned on its website:

Step 1: Upload Form 16.

Step 2: ClearTax automatically prepares the ITR.

Step 3: Verify the tax summary.

Step 4: E-file your tax return to receive the acknowledgement number.

Step 5: E-verify tax return through net banking.

MyITreturn

MyITreturn is another authorized e-return intermediary registered with the Income-tax Department that also claims to be free. For filing ITR at the myITreturn website, one needs to answer basic questions on the website. These questions are related to salary, home, investments and more. Based on the answers, the system computes the figures for the income tax return.

EZTax

EZTax is a self-service tax e-filing portal. It allows users to file returns within seven minutes by creating an account and uploading the documents with other necessary information. Taxpayers also have the option to pay and consult a professional for filing taxes.

Quicko

Quicko also claims to be 100 percent free. It says that it is free for individuals with salary income and those that have opted for a presumptive taxation scheme. These make up a majority of taxpayers in India, it says.

Tax2win

Tax2win is another e-filing portal that lets taxpayers file ITR on their own for free. Users need to log in or create a new account, select sources of income, provide necessary details or upload Form-16, choose between old and new tax regimes, and e-file income tax.